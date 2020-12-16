CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

British Actress Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston In New Biopic

Backed by the Houston family estate and Houston's former label chief Clive Davis, the film 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' has been in the works for some time.

Franco Origlia Entertainment Archive

Source: Franco Origlia / Getty

The late, great Whitney Houston still remains as one of the most iconic voices in modern music, and the highs and lows of her career still stir the hearts of fans worldwide. In an upcoming biopic supported by the family and the singer’s former label chief in Clive Davis, British actress Naomi Ackie will play the superstar vocalist.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports that Ackie, 28, will star as Houston in the film I Wanna Dance WIth Somebody. Although the film reportedly won’t see a release until the fall of 2022, the biopic’s director Stella Meghie appears thrilled at the chance to tell Houston’s story for generations to come.

From THR:

“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston,” said Meghie. “Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”

Screenwriter Anthony McCarten, who worked on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rapsody with lead star Rami Malek nabbing both an Oscar and Golden Globe, has written I Wanna Dance With Somebody‘s screenplay. Meghie is known for her work on The Photograph starring Issa Rae.

Among her countless honors, Houston was a six-time Grammy Awards winner and has two diamond-selling (10 million and more) albums via her self-titled debut in 1985, and its follow up Whitney in 1987.

Houston passed away at the age of 48 in 2012.

Photo: Getty

British Actress Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston In New Biopic  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
British Actress Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston…
 7 hours ago
12.16.20
15 items
Lizzo Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
Mike Tyson Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
‘All That’ Star ARIA Releases Breath Taking Single…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance To Honor COVID-19…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Why The Eritrean People Are Mad At Tiffany…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
James Harden Allegedly Still Wants Out Of Houston…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
10 items
T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Waka Flocka’s Mom Deb Antney Comes Out As…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Close