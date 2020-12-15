CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

How Are You Nervous About The Coronavirus Vaccine But Not Scared To Do This…[WATCH]

 

We all know that as the coronavirus vaccine is rolling out, black people are very nervous.  Though history has shown us sometimes that vaccines aren’t in our best interests, there are some things we should be worried about on a daily basis that we turn a blind eye to.  Special K points out some situations that are deemed “normal” but people should be scared about that as well.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Trey Songz Tests Positive For Coronavirus & Is Quarantining: “Don’t Be Like The President”

4 photos Launch gallery

Trey Songz Tests Positive For Coronavirus & Is Quarantining: “Don’t Be Like The President”

Continue reading Trey Songz Tests Positive For Coronavirus & Is Quarantining: “Don’t Be Like The President”

Trey Songz Tests Positive For Coronavirus & Is Quarantining: “Don’t Be Like The President”

[caption id="attachment_913396" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Eze Amos / Getty[/caption] What’s it’s going to take for more people to take this coronavirus pandemic seriously. For some music fans, unfortunately, it will be the news that Trey Songz has tested positive for COVID-19. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CF-zMKTh4bA/ The 35-year-old “Say Ahh” singer made the reveal on social media. “Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands,” is the caption of his Instagram. “What’s up y’all? Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” said Trigga while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The singer noted that he’d been getting tested periodically since he’s been out protesting and helping with food drives, and all had a young son at home. That said, he is not playing any games. He added, “7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of 1000 Black people have died from it. I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining in my house until I see a negative sign… If you come in contact with COVID please do the same. Don’t be like the President.” Ain’t that the truth. Trey Songz just dropped a new single called “Two Ways.” Peep reactions to the news below. Get well soon Trey Songz. This story is developing. RELATED NEWS: Trey Songz Exposes Philadelphia 76ers Dance Captain For Racist Behavior Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations With Receipts! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

How Are You Nervous About The Coronavirus Vaccine But Not Scared To Do This…[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Why The Eritrean People Are Mad At Tiffany…
 10 hours ago
12.15.20
James Harden Allegedly Still Wants Out Of Houston…
 10 hours ago
12.15.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 10 hours ago
12.15.20
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 11 hours ago
12.15.20
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
10 items
T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Waka Flocka’s Mom Deb Antney Comes Out As…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia…
 3 days ago
12.14.20
Pusha T Says Kanye & Neptunes Handling All…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Close