Here’s Where You Can See The Holiday Lights

Colorful, exciting and magical… There’s nothing like holiday lights for the little kids and big kids too!!! Here’s where you can catch some the excitement locally.
source: ABC11.com
RALEIGH
Heindel Christmas Magic – Free
8501 Sleepy Creek Drive
Raleigh, NC 27613
Goldman Family Lights – Free
6331 Deerview Drive
Raleigh, NC 27606
Happyland Christmas Lights – Free
5504 Huntingwood Drive
Raleigh, NC 27606
Night of Lights – $10/car
This lights display takes place along the 1.3 mile route inside Dorothea Dix Park.
The Nelson’s Christmas Show – Free
3909 Falmouth Drive
Raleigh, NC 27601
Lights on the Meadow – Free
9301 Hay Meadow Court
Raleigh, NC 27603
DURHAM
Winter Wonderland Walk at American Tobacco Campus – Free
Mangum Family Christmas Lights – Free
7510 Guess Road
Hillsborough, NC (Durham County)
Christmas Plugged at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church – Free
This synchronized light show runs nightly from dusk to midnight until Jan. 8.
4109 Guess Road
Durham, NC 27712
FAYETTEVILLE
Holiday Lights in the Garden – Tickets range from $5 to $12
Cape Fear Botanical Garden
536 N. Eastern Boulevard
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Sweet Valley Ranch Festival of Lights – $7 per person/price increases with bigger groups (seniors, first responders and military get $5 discount)
2990 Sunnyside School Road
Cedar Creek, NC
1st Annual Hope Mills Twinkle Trail – Free
This trail has more than 100 trees and 12,000 lights until Jan. 4.
Hope Mills Municipal Park
Christmas Light Show at Lu Mil Vineyard –
$10 per person/children under 5 are free
438 Sugg-Taylor Road
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
Drive-thru Christmas in the Park – Free
2165 Wilmington Highway
Fayetteville, NC 28306
OTHERS IN WAKE COUNTY
Johnson Family’s Christmas Light Show – Free
101 Chestone Court
Cary, NC
Lake Myra Christmas Lights – Free
10 S. Cypress St.
Wendell, NC 27591
Christmas Lights on Holt Road – Free
1012 Holt Road
Apex, NC 27523
Piper Lights – Free but donations accepted
5725 Fixit Shop Road
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Holland Road Lights – Free
409 Holland Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Houston Family Lights – Free
9021 New Century Road
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Bradshaw’s Holiday Light Display – Free but donations accepted
1712 Horton Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Lights on Cedar – Free
Open nightly until Dec. 31
206 W. Cedar Avenue
Wake Forest, NC 27587
MORE
Hill Ridge Farm – $20/car
703 Tarboro Road
Youngsville, NC 27596
Holiday in the Hills – $30/car
1439 Henderson Tanyard Road
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Spiral of Light Ceremony – $20-30
8519 Pickards Meadow Road
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Here’s Where You Can See The Holiday Lights was originally published on thelightnc.com