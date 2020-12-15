CLOSE
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay Area Verzuz Battle

It's gonna get lit on Saturday night...

One of the very few, if not only, bright spots that this COVID-19 pandemic brought to Hip-Hop was the creation of the highly entertaining Verzuz battles which pit music legends and OG’s catalogues against one another.

From Gucci Mane versus Jeezy to DJ Premier versus RZA, fans around the world have been entertained to no end as they’ve relived the days of yesteryear thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s brainchild.

Though the highly anticipated Ashanti Verzuz Keysha Cole has been canceled due to the Murder Inc. songstress catching the ‘Rona and Satan himself somehow, Too $hort and E-40 are filling in the open slot and readying to remind the world where the term “hyphy” came from.

Yesterday (Dec. 13), the Bay Area legends took to social media to announce their upcoming face-off which will definitely serve as a history lesson in pimpin’ and fast flows for millennials who aren’t up on just how important The Town was to the rap game a few decades ago.

Yeah, young heads ain’t gonna be ready for this one. Prepare now, y’all. We ’bout to get hyphy come December 19th.

