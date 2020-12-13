CLOSE
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK Leader Who ‘Nearly Beat A Black Man To Death’

In a page seemingly taken right out of Donald Trump‘s white supremacist campaign playbook, a photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader with a brutally racist history has gone viral this weekend. Chester Doles apparently posted the photo on his Facebook after the two of them posed while smiling at an event on Friday.

A pro-Jewish organization first brought attention to the photo. The group described Doles in part as someone who “nearly beat a Black man to death.”

The photo surfaced nearly three weeks before the incumbent Loeffler is scheduled to square off against the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a run-off election for her U.S. Senate seat. Warnock is African American.

Doles notably pleaded guilty to a hate crime in 1993 for brutally beating a Black man in Maryland because he was riding in a vehicle with a white woman. The Baltimore Sun reported at the time that “Doles’ agreement to testify in the beating case angered fellow Klansmen, including Robert Tweed, who calls himself the imperial wizard for the Territorial Klans of America.”

The photo was also likely highly offensive to Jon Ossoff, the Democrat running in Georgia’s other Senate run-off election. Ossoff, who is facing incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, is Jewish.

Loeffler’s campaign on Sunday issued a statement scrambling to distance itself from Doles.

“Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” a spokesman for Loeffler’s campaign told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The photo may have confirmed lingering suspicions that Loeffler is a white supremacist.

She’s been publicly dog-whistling up a storm for months now, including referring to the Black Lives Matter movement as “fascists.” She even pulled out the “racist bone” card during a debate.

Most recently, Loeffler aired a TV ad falsely claiming: “Raphael Warnock called police thugs and gangsters. Hosted a rally for communist dictator Fidel Castro. And praised Marxism in speeches and writings.”

Her objective is clear: to stoke the flames of racism that are simmering in a state with a rich anti-Black history in an attempt to appeal to more voters at any cost.

The photo with Doles, whether she intended for it to be made public or not, will likely endear her to voters looking for any reason to vote against a Black candidate, despite her quiet disavowal of it.

This is America.

[caption id="attachment_4043701" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Jaime Harrison, Democratic candidate for South Carolina senate | Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] The world is watching with collective anxiety as the United States holds what sure seems like the most consequential presidential election in modern history. But as Donald Trump and Joe Biden wage a war of words against each other amid a pandemic and record unemployment, there are a number of other candidates campaigning for public offices across the country that also carry heavy implications that can't be ignored. [caption id="attachment_4043706" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Mississippi Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Espy. | Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] From people running for Congress to those seeking U.S. Senate seats -- as well as incumbents fighting to remain in office -- a change in the balance of power on Capitol Hill is looming large in certain pockets of America depending on how the elections turn out. And while the presidential election may not be decided anytime soon, that may not also be true for some of the down-ballot races, many of which polling shows are close contests. [caption id="attachment_4043702" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Florida Congressional candidate Pam Keith. | Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty[/caption] Aside from the House and the Senate, there also gubernatorial races being held in 11 states. Without diminishing the importance of that public office, there is arguably much more urgency being placed on the House and Senate races that will decide which political party will have control after four years of partisan politics that have left the country more divided than ever in recent memory. [caption id="attachment_4043705" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume. | Source: TOM WILLIAMS / Getty[/caption] It's those types of politics that allowed the majority-Republican Senate to force the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court in record time instead of prioritizing a stimulus bill that would have provided much needed financial relief to the American people as well as small businesses teetering on the verge of existential disaster. [caption id="attachment_4043703" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock. | Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] If elected, Biden has pledged to work with the Congress and not against it, as Trump has done while enjoying a Republican majority in both the House and Senate until the 2018 midterm elections, after which the House voted to impeach him. However, after the proceedings advanced to the senate, where republicans ruled, the president was quickly acquitted. [caption id="attachment_4043704" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kentucky U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath. | Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] It was a prime example of the types of consequences that elections not involving the president can have even when the president is factored into the equation. [caption id="attachment_4043707" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Cori Bush, Democratic nominee for Missouri Congress. | Source: Peacock / Getty[/caption] With that in mind, scroll down to keep reading about some of the down-ballot races that NewsOne has identified as being among the most crucial and carrying major implications not just for the states involved and local communities but also for the entire country.

