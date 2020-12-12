Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia Cole Postponed To January

Fans of Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will have to wait to sing “Foolish” or “I Should Have Cheated” at their Verzuz watch parties. On Saturday (December 11), the ex-Murder Inc. singer revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a postponement of their Verzuz match originally set for Saturday, December 12.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” the singer wrote. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

In an Instagram Live session on Saturday night, the “Baby” singer revealed she contracted the virus not from traveling to Kenya but hugging a family member. Later, when Cole herself joined the Live, the two revealed they had a conversation last night about how excited they were to take part in Verzuz.

Verzuz made an official statement following Ashanti’s positive test and announced a rescheduled date for 2021, the first Verzuz of the new year.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ,” the statement read. “Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti.”

The statement continued urging everyone to continue to respect COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

“Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community. NEW DATE: January 9, 2021.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verzuz (@verzuztv)

Fans had been anticipating the Verzuz battle between the two ever since Cole teased she wanted to go up against Ashanti in May after Verzuz began picking up steam following Jill Scott and Erykah Badu‘s record-breaking IG moment. Later, it was confirmed on December 4 Ashanti and Cole would square off.

After the word came down the event would be canceled, fans reacted on social media.

We may not have #verzuz but Keyshia & Ashanti still look tf goodT pic.twitter.com/MblgKtiGHq — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) December 13, 2020

yo who gon tell my sister the verzuz cancelled???? LMAO pic.twitter.com/9jUJtDj3I2 — déjavu (@dejarmani) December 12, 2020

Ashanti tested positive for Covid #VERZUZ rescheduled to January 9 pic.twitter.com/sUd7GKyuPt — Khaleesi 👑👩🏾‍⚕️ (@lilmissmart) December 12, 2020

I miss when #Verzuz was the two artists logging into their IG accounts.

I mean…. we are still in a panoramic — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) December 13, 2020

Ashanti: I have COVID.. Black Twitter and their extended family: pic.twitter.com/71DPzSEKpB#VERZUZ — q (@_dearwallflower) December 13, 2020

No one asked #Verzuz to be a full production. We don’t need y’all to rent out the Barclays Center and have tigers jumping through fire hoops. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) December 13, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when staying in the house was the point of Verzuz — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) December 12, 2020

Ummmmm, can we get some rapid test or something?

Also, back in the day, #VERZUZ used to happen virtually. We can go back to watching it on Instagram 😭😭. No need to have everyone and their camp in one room for this. — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) December 12, 2020

I want this VERZUZ back. pic.twitter.com/X39TuNN5fS — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) December 12, 2020

Oh you thought ? #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/qTUBwFaul4 — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) December 12, 2020

I planned my whole day around the Ashanti vs keyshia #VERZUZ and now it’s cancelled pic.twitter.com/BXNhkDkoYw — the misentanglement of jada 🇵🇸 (@comedianwasalu) December 12, 2020

Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia Cole Postponed To January was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: