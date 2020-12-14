As Rihanna continues to expand her reign in the beauty industry, my wallet continues to cringe. The beauty connoisseur just introduced her latest product, Gloss Bomb Cream lipstick. Not that Rihanna needs help with marketing, but she just showed everyone how each lippie looks on her, and now I’m absolutely certain I want to purchase them all.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “I can’t lie this #GLOSSBOMBCREAM hit diiiiifferent!! get into it….creamy, juicy shine, AND shimmer-free (you’re welcome guys) Available now in 5 different shades! @fentybeauty”

The Gloss Bomb Cream family comes in 5 gorgeous shades. Take your pick from Cookie Jar, Fenty Glow, Mauve Wive$, Honey Waffles and Fruit Snackz. By the looks of it, the creamy, long-wear formula coat the lips with lots of moisture and highly pigmented color. You can pick these bad boys up in both Sephora stores and their website. They’re also available on the the Fenty website.

Rihanna continues to dominate the industry with her beauty and skin care line. With all of these businesses in the works, there’s no telling if 2021 will be the year she returns to music. Whatever she decides to do, I think her fans will rock out with her until the bitter end. She’s created a lane for women to be seen. When makeup brands were carrying limited foundations for a very narrow audience, Rihanna forced them to consider the entire spectrum of the human race. She created products so every person could feel seen. That alone makes her a guru in the beauty industry.

The Gloss Bomb Cream is a great stocking stuffer for the holidays. With all of the Christmas sales going on, I’m sure you can catch a discount! What do you think? Are you feeling Rihanna’s latest Fenty Beauty lipsticks?

DON’T MISS…

Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The Most Powerful Women In The World

Rihanna Looks Icy Hot In Savage X Fenty’s New Winter Campaign

Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade Of Her New Gloss Bomb Cream was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: