Wake County Brings No-Cost COVID-19 Testing to Area Parks

Starting Monday, December 14, sections of the parking lots at these parks will host drive-thru testing for a week at a time at each location.

“We’re literally trying to make testing as pleasant and easy as a walk in the park,” said Eugene Chalwe, Wake County’s COVID-19 Operations Manager. “Thanks to these partnerships with area parks and recreation departments, we’re able to offer new locations right in heart of communities across the county.”

Locations for the week of Dec. 14-19:

At each location, testing will run Monday through Saturday. On Mondays, testing will begin at 11 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, the public can drive up any time between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You do not need insurance. No appointment is necessary, although certain locations may ask you to fill out a brief online registration prior to arriving to help move you through the testing more quickly. Check out wakegov.com/testing.

How do we test? Several tents and lanes will be set up in each park and you’ll pull up in your car. We’ll hand you a short swab, and you’ll be asked to circle it around in the lower part of your nose several times. Then, you’ll put the swab in a vial and hand it back to us. It takes seconds.

How do I get my results? You’ll be given a card with information about how to go online or sign up for an email to get your results. Most results are returned within 24-48 hours.

Each week the week-long testing will move to 3 to 4 other parks, rotating throughout the county. We’ll announce those parks soon! Wake County also continues to offer ongoing, no-cost testing sites in Raleigh and Wake Forest. Go to wakegov.com/testing for details.

Staying Updated

Visit Wake County’s multilingual COVID-19 webpage, which has a set of frequently asked questions to educate residents, a list of COVID-19-related closures and service changes, as well as contact information to ask specific questions.

5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes 1. LISA BONET, 1985 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. LISA BONET AT THE "HIGH FIDELITY" HOLLYWOOD PREMIERE, 2000 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. LISA BONET AT THE HBO POST-EMMYS AFTER-PARTY, 2011 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. LISA BONET AT THE PREMIERE OF WARNER BROS. PICTURES' "JUSTICE LEAGUE", 2017 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. LISA BONET AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes 5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes [caption id="attachment_3243694" align="alignnone" width="519"] Source: Paul Mounce - Corbis / Getty[/caption] Lisa Bonet is every flower child's muse. Her free spirited lifestyle has been a vibe since her days as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and A Different World. It has been fascinating watching her life play out over the years. I mean, she's married two of the most beautiful men in her lifetime. Let's not pretend Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa aren't the definition of physical perfection. The genetic makeup of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz birthed Zoe Kravitz, a model, musician, and actress that is dominating in her industries. Growing up with famous, good-looking parents took a toll on Zoe at one point in her life. She often felt like she fell short of living up to her mother's beauty. Lisa was known for being physically appealing to anyone with functioning eyes. Lisa's style mirrors her lifestyle. She's had long, free-growing locs for years now. Her wardrobe gives off modern-day goddess vibes, with a touch of high-fashion. Extremely tight clothing is not her thing. She'd almost always prefer something flowy, layered, and patterned. If I had to compare her to another artist, I'd say she is Jhene Aiko reincarnated. Today Lisa Bonet turns 53 years old. In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look at 5 times Lisa gave us Flower Child vibes.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark