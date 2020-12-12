Wake County Brings No-Cost COVID-19 Testing to Area Parks

Starting Monday, December 14, sections of the parking lots at these parks will host drive-thru testing for a week at a time at each location.
“We’re literally trying to make testing as pleasant and easy as a walk in the park,” said Eugene Chalwe, Wake County’s COVID-19 Operations Manager. “Thanks to these partnerships with area parks and recreation departments, we’re able to offer new locations right in heart of communities across the county.”
Locations for the week of Dec. 14-19:
- Green Road Park
- Barwell Road Park
- Lions Park
At each location, testing will run Monday through Saturday. On Mondays, testing will begin at 11 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, the public can drive up any time between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You do not need insurance. No appointment is necessary, although certain locations may ask you to fill out a brief online registration prior to arriving to help move you through the testing more quickly. Check out wakegov.com/testing.
How do we test? Several tents and lanes will be set up in each park and you’ll pull up in your car. We’ll hand you a short swab, and you’ll be asked to circle it around in the lower part of your nose several times. Then, you’ll put the swab in a vial and hand it back to us. It takes seconds.
How do I get my results? You’ll be given a card with information about how to go online or sign up for an email to get your results. Most results are returned within 24-48 hours.
Each week the week-long testing will move to 3 to 4 other parks, rotating throughout the county. We’ll announce those parks soon! Wake County also continues to offer ongoing, no-cost testing sites in Raleigh and Wake Forest. Go to wakegov.com/testing for details.
Staying Updated
Visit Wake County’s multilingual COVID-19 webpage, which has a set of frequently asked questions to educate residents, a list of COVID-19-related closures and service changes, as well as contact information to ask specific questions.
5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes
5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes
1. LISA BONET, 1985Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. LISA BONET AT THE "HIGH FIDELITY" HOLLYWOOD PREMIERE, 2000Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. LISA BONET AT THE HBO POST-EMMYS AFTER-PARTY, 2011Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. LISA BONET AT THE PREMIERE OF WARNER BROS. PICTURES' "JUSTICE LEAGUE", 2017Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. LISA BONET AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark