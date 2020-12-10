CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Georgia Officials Add 2 Voting Sites In Cobb County After Voter Suppression Claims

Voting rights activists are doing everything they can to make sure Black and brown voters have access to the polls ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff race.

Election officials revealed two additional voting locations for the upcoming Senate runoff elections will be opened in Cobb County, Georgia, the third-largest populated county in the state and a crucial battleground.

The news comes after voting rights activists again accused election officials of voter suppression, voicing concerns that lack of accessibility limits access for Black and Latino voters. On election Day last month, Cobb County had 11 early voting locations.

Five polling locations were expected to be accessible for the early voting period for a race that has far-ranging outcomes, not just for the state of Georgia but for the entire country. Early voting begins on Dec. 14 and ends the Friday prior to the election, according to Georgia.gov.

Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock face incumbents Republican Sens. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 contests. Ossoff and Warnock each lead their challengers by 10 and 12 points in Cobb County, NBC News reported.

In response to the backlash, five total sites will be operational during the majority of the early voting period and two will be added in Marietta and Smyrna during the final week to accommodate the expected surge of last-minute voters.

“While these closures are likely to adversely affect many Cobb County voters, we are especially concerned that these closures will be harmful to Cobb County’s Black and Latinx voters because many of the locations are in Black and Latinx communities,” leaders from the NAACP and the ACLU said in a joint statement addressed to officials on Monday.

Election officials denied the accusation of voter suppression, claiming that lowering the number of poll sites was made in an effort to avoid overloading poll site workers who were overwhelmed during the Nov. 3 election.

The concerns around voter suppression in Georgia stem from a history of broken poll machines, poll site closures, voter purging and top election officials accusing congressional leaders and the White House of intimidation.

Last week leaders from Black Voters Matter and other prominent voting rights groups filed a lawsuit suing the state over voter roll purging.

SEE ALSO:

Separating Fact From Fiction: Everything You Need To Know About Raphael Warnock

Lawsuit Demands Nearly 200,000 Purged Georgia Voters Be Reinstated Ahead Of Runoff Races

Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

9 photos Launch gallery

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

Continue reading ‘This Is A Crisis’: Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

[caption id="attachment_3956850" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty[/caption] Many communities in Georgia have experienced voting catastrophes on during the primary elections on Tuesday and people are speaking out. According to NBC News, majority-minority counties have especially been hit hard with hour-long waits, new voting machine issues, and a lack of available ballots. "This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning," tweeted Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not too long after polls were supposed to open — and in some instances still hadn't. At one Atlanta location, the Lang Carson Community Center, the line stretched around the block and some people had been waiting to vote for four and a half hours. Long lines were also reported in parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office plans on opening an investigation into what these counties "need to do to resolve these issues before November's election," he said in a statement, calling the issues in Fulton and DeKalb "unacceptable." Meanwhile in Roswell, a mostly white Atlanta suburb, things were running much more smoothly. One resident voter said "There were problems with the voting systems for approximately 25 minutes. Afterward, it was smooth sailing." Folks also had issues over absentee voting. Voters were turned away at sites because records listed that they filed for absentee voting. However, these voters never received their ballot or the ballot didn't arrive in time for them to send in. "When they showed up to try and vote in person, they were blocked because the system had indicated they already had an absentee ballot, which, again, they said they never received,” Atlanta voter, Nicholas Roth said. Georgia also switched to a new voting system involving new voting machines earlier this year. The system was created by Dominion Voting Systems after a previous lawsuit accused the old systems of not being secure. Raffensperger blamed Tuesday's voting issues on local officials while the state Democratic Party pointed the finger at him, saying his office failed to provide "adequate support and training." Many Black leaders and organizations slammed Tuesday's catastrophe as well. Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said: "These problems were avoidable yet recurring problems in Georgia that are resulting in the potential disfranchisement of voters across the state. The state has had its share of voting challenges in the recent past and should have been better prepared for this moment." LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, the co-founders of the Black Voters Matter Fund, released a statement saying: "What we’re seeing across the state of Georgia right now is the complete and total failure of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state representatives to protect our elections." The two also called out reports that people hadn't received their absentee ballots in the mail, calling it a "public health disaster" considering folks are still being cautious because of the coronavirus pandemic. "The state of Georgia has a long history of voter suppression reaching back decades, particularly against Black voters," the statement continued. "In 2017, Georgia passed some of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, which were sanctioned by Governor Brian Kemp. In 2018, we saw a federal lawsuit filed by Fair Fight Action because many people were unable to vote due to gross mismanagement of the election process. Today’s fiasco at the polls is part of a problematic tradition that disenfranchises Black people and attempts to strip our communities of our voting power." Star basketball player LeBron James added to the conversation on Twitter writing: "Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1270432672544784384?s=20   In one viral video, one voter pleaded, "This is wrong. This is America. Please God, help us. I mean it. This is a crisis in our world to make us not exercise our right to vote." https://twitter.com/BarmelLyonsTV/status/1270332070775185408   You can check out more horrific voting stories in the clips below.

Georgia Officials Add 2 Voting Sites In Cobb County After Voter Suppression Claims  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 6 hours ago
12.10.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…
 6 hours ago
12.10.20
Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times Outside Miami Strip…
 15 hours ago
12.10.20
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 15 hours ago
12.10.20
5 Chic Nail Designs That Will Put You…
 16 hours ago
12.10.20
Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald…
 17 hours ago
12.10.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Valued Over $4 Million After…
 17 hours ago
12.10.20
Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement
 18 hours ago
12.10.20
Christina Milian and Cassie Fine Show Off Their…
 18 hours ago
12.10.20
Dionne Warwick Confirms She’s Handling Her Twitter Account
 18 hours ago
12.10.20
Big Worm aka Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Faked…
 19 hours ago
12.10.20
2 Armed Robbers Stick Up NYC Bodega, Only…
 19 hours ago
12.10.20
Lloyd Austin Credits Black Military Predecessors In Defense…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Close