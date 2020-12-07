CLOSE
Today Is The Deadline To Apply For Extra Credit Grant

Today is the last day for NC residents to apply for assistant grant money from the state.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue’s Extra Credit Grant program automatically grants $335 payments to low income families with children 16 and younger to help pay for childcare during COVID-19.

Those families who didn’t file a 2019 tax return will need to fill out the application by 2pm today to be eligible. For those who are eligible and did file will receive the assistance automatically.

So, if you  Didn’t file a state return? Apply for the grant by 2 p.m.

Checks will be mailed to eligible families by Dec. 30.

