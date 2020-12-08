Lil Baby “On Me,” DJ Kay Slay ft. AZ, Benny The Butcher, Bun B, Etc. “We Get Busy” & More

As we count down the end to the terrible year that was 2020, few people can actually look back on the worst 365 days in modern history with pride and joy. Lil Baby is one of those people. Having experience all kinds of success and recognition, the Atlanta rapper continues to bless his faithful followers with material to keep them appeased.

In his latest visuals to “On Me,” Lil Baby gives us an idea of the kind of life he’s enjoyed thus far including high-en cars, iced out jewelry and a bevy of thick young women vying for his attention. We bet he wishes this year would never end. Us on the other hand…

From the South to The East, DJ Kay Slay keeps that mixtape vibe alive and well and in his clip to “Get Busy” compiles a gang of spitters to rip it down including OG’s like AZ, Bun B and Benny The Butcher.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Black Eyed Peas featuring Shakira, Stalley, and more.

LIL BABY – “ON ME”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. AZ, BENNY THE BUTCHER, PAPOOSE, BUN B & MORE – “WE GET BUSY”

BLACK EYED PEAS FT. SHAKIRA – “GIRL LIKE ME”

STALLEY – “WHY YOU LYING”

PLUTONIC LAB FT. MILOUX – “ALL MINE”

ROB VICIOUS – “CRASH DUMMY”

TRAE THA TRUTH FT. STYLES P & BUN B – “TIME FOR CHANGE”

JACKBOY FT. SADA BABY – “MAN DOWN”

