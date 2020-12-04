Front Page News: Government Leak Says The Country Is In A Red Danger Zone Due To COVID-19 [WATCH]

If you think things couldn’t get worst, well they are. A report from the coronavirus taskforce from The White House was leaked to the media saying that the country was in a red zone. This means that the coronavirus is a threat to the entire country and could face over 450,000 deaths by February.
Not only will coronavirus be a threat but the economy will fall into a recession early next year with many people losing their jobs. Hear the front page news to hear more about these stories and more.
MAGA Violence Marks March For Trump’s America As DC Descends Into Chaos
1.
1 of 30
Re tweet this ! Get him arrested!!! #AntifaTerrorists #MillionMAGAMarch #assult pic.twitter.com/tftBQ2pC6X— jam- president elect (@freetospeakfree) November 14, 2020
3.
3 of 30
A chud at the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC attacked a bunch of people before he got knocked out. pic.twitter.com/cELS2Orpbp— Chad Loder (@chadloder) November 15, 2020
5.
5 of 30
There was a lot of violence today against attendees of the #MillionMAGAMarch. Now, a large crowd sings the American national anthem outside the Willard Hotel in DC. Video by @BGOnTheScene: pic.twitter.com/kq8PDv7Xfq— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020
7.
7 of 30
A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/ZKdqcyUtFK— Eastern Star (@Joknight007) November 15, 2020
9.
9 of 30
“We’ve gotta clean the fence!” Trump supporters move in on the fence surrounding the White House to take down images and flowers put up by protesters here in DC #MillionMAGAMarch #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/JkNFD0rFFH— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 15, 2020
11.
11 of 30
Trump supporters are smashing the Black Lives Matter boards put up on the buildings here in DC #MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump #DC pic.twitter.com/QFiet6pgvI— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 15, 2020
13.
13 of 30
BLM-antifa rioters hurl projectiles and an explosive at people having dinner after the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC. pic.twitter.com/syDM7YQFrS— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
15.
15 of 30
BLM groups threaten elderly couple and attempts to steal their Trump Flag #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1kIYO2mg4e— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020
17.
17 of 30
Young couple in DC followed by crowd of BLM-antifa thugs who hit them and throw liquid on them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Lqo4evvviK— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
19.
19 of 30
Antifa hit and steal young woman’s phone after the #MillionMAGAMarch. pic.twitter.com/ikc1feAEFk— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
21.
21 of 30
a #Trump supporter is pushed to the ground and robbed while not being allowed to walk out of #BlackLivesMatterPlaza as antifa and #BlackLivesMatter surround him. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1xyGoXoz6b— eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020
