Front Page News: Government Leak Says The Country Is In A Red Danger Zone Due To COVID-19 [WATCH]

If you think things couldn’t get worst, well they are. A report from the coronavirus taskforce from The White House was leaked to the media saying that the country was in a red zone. This means that the coronavirus is a threat to the entire country and could face over 450,000 deaths by February.

Not only will coronavirus be a threat but the economy will fall into a recession early next year with many people losing their jobs. Hear the front page news to hear more about these stories and more.

