CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Check Out The Trailer For ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - May 10, 2013

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Looks like Wendy Williams is doing pretty well! The trailer for the movie chronicling her life has arrived!

Ciera Payton from The Oval will be starring as the radio personality turned talk show host.

The movie will debut on Jan. 30 at at 8 p.m., accompanied by a feature-length documentary on Williams at 10 p.m., titled The Wendy Williams Story…What a Mess! 

 

 

Metalicious Lip Lacquer

Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

Continue reading Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

[caption id="attachment_3168541" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance[/caption] Most women have a love-hate relationship with lip glosses. While we love the versatility when it comes to coverage, sticky, dry formulas and rough textures can make us hate even the prettiest lip gloss shade. Fortunately, I can vouch for Black Radiance when they say they've figured out the perfect recipe when it comes to their new line of Metalicious Lip Lacquers which dropped today. If the colors in the picture above look slightly familiar, that's because the lacquers are an extension of the Metalicious Lip Sculptors the brand released last year. The line of creamy sticks was created to define lips and make them pop in bold, metallic colors. And now you can add extra shine by layering the Lacquers over the Sculptors. [caption id="attachment_3168551" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance[/caption] As a standalone product, the glosses are dope too and perfect for girls who like just a subtle hint of color, especially when experimenting with out-of-the-box purple and blue shades like Top Off, Top Choice, Top Heavy, and Tip Top. (Are you catching the vibe that these glossers are meant to be toppers?). What I love most is that despite being hyper-metallic, the texture is far from gritty which happens with a lot of glitter glosses. In fact, I'd argue Metalicious are the smoothest glosses I've used, which you can chalk up to the use of shea butter, grapeseed oil, and argan oil in the cruelty-free formula. [caption id="attachment_3168542" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance[/caption] So far, Over The Top, a pinkish peach has become my daily go-to, but I'm looking forward to experimenting with some of the more daring shades, like On Top, soon. Check out the various colors in the collection below and look for them in the aisles of Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid, and CVS during your next drug store run. You can also shop on Blackradiancebeauty.com if you're still social distancing.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

movie , Wendy Williams

Videos
Latest
From Fred Hampton To Laquan McDonald: Why We…
 11 hours ago
12.04.20
Toni Braxton Is A Vision Of Perfection On…
 24 hours ago
12.03.20
Who’s The Mack?: Ice Cube Addresses Social Media…
 1 day ago
12.03.20
Report: Wizards And Houston Rockets Come To A…
 1 day ago
12.03.20
Spinrilla Suffers Legal Blow In Unauthorized Uploads Fight
 1 day ago
12.03.20
New Richmond Casino Survey Asks For Feedback As…
 1 day ago
12.03.20
Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At…
 1 day ago
12.03.20
Crystal Mason, Jailed For ‘Illegally Voting,’ Appeals Her…
 2 days ago
12.02.20
15 items
Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life
 2 days ago
12.02.20
Marsai Martin Is Named The Youngest Hollywood Executive…
 2 days ago
12.02.20
KeKe Palmer Reveals She’s Been Battling With PCOS…
 2 days ago
12.02.20
Drake Is Really Selling Drake-Scented Candles?
 2 days ago
12.02.20
Kodak Black Says He Will Donate $1 Million…
 2 days ago
12.02.20
15 items
Body-Ody Behavior: Funk Flex Shares Liposuction Video, Twitter…
 3 days ago
12.01.20
Close