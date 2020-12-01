Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election Worker: ‘It Has To Stop!’

A Georgia Republican official on Tuesday took direct aim at Donald Trump and blamed him for the threats of death and violence various election workers have been getting as the state certified the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

Gabriel Sterling, the Voting Systems Manager for Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office, delivered an emotional speech that was at once a condemnation of Trump and a plea for the violence to end. He even said one election worker had a noose sent to him, an ominous threat in a state with a rich history of lynchings by vigilante mobs in search of so-called justice.

The violent threats were directly because of Trump’s insistence that he was the victim of election fraud, a baseless claim that has been refuted in all of the states where he initiated legal action, including Georgia.

“It has all gone too far,” Sterling said at a press conference before calling out Trump’s lawyer for calling for the killing of the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who was fired last month at the president’s behest.

“Joe diGenova asked for Chris Krebs, a patriot who ran CISA, to be shot,” Sterling said angrily.

That’s when Sterling said what should be unimaginable.

“A 20-something tech in Gwinnett County today had death threats and a nose saying he should be hung for treason.” The contractor was not identified, but Sterling said he was only transferring a report to a county computer so he could read it.

“It has to stop!” Sterling implored.

It was then when he took aim at Trump.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or its language,” Sterling said. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions.”

He challenged Trump and Congress to do their jobs.

“We need you to step up,” he said, “and if you’re gonna take a position of leadership, show some!”

Sterling went on to say that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s wife was “getting sexualized threats through her cell phone.”

Blaming Trump in no uncertain terms, Sterling called again for it to stop.

“This is the backbone of democracy and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this!” he said.

He called for bipartisan condemnation of the violence and confirmed what everybody except Trump and his team have accepted as fact.

“Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia,” Sterling said.

He said Trump has every right to pursue legal avenues, but they’ve been shut down. Now it’s time for Trump to acknowledge the obvious and stop with the charades that could inspire his supporters to possibly commit violence.

“Someone’s gonna get hurt, someone’s gonna get shot, someone’s gonna get killed — and it’s not right,” Sterling said.

Watch a portion of his press conference below.

"It. Has. All. Gone. Too. Far," says @GabrielSterling with Georgia Sec of State after a Dominion tech's life was threatened with a noose He calls Trump, Perdue, & Loeffler all “complicit” in the violence due to their silence. This man is a Conservative

pic.twitter.com/In8nK91y7s — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 1, 2020

Georgia certified the election for Biden more than a week ago, leading to a war of words between Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who used to be one f the president’s biggest cheerleaders. The beef finally hit a crescendo Tuesday as it all culkminated in Sterling’s condemnation of the president inspiring vilence and death threats against innocent people.

The good news, if you can call it that, is that Trump seems to have finally accepted the fact that he will no longer be president in January. But the bad news is that he still refuses to abandon his claims of election fraud, an allegation that his staunchest supporters blindly beliueve even though he has not presented any proof.

This is America.

