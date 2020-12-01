CLOSE
Dallas Restaurant Owner, Kevin Kelley Responds To Viral Video And Twerking Controversy [WATCH]

 After the video went video, the owner of TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails is speaking out.  Kevin Kelley of Dallas, Texas was caught on camera cursing at the customers in his restaurant because a woman was twerking on the furniture. Kelley says he repeatedly told her about her actions and apologized for reacting in that way.  Listen to the owner share his side of the story and what his plans are in the future.    

True Kitchen + Kocktails, a Dallas, Texas dining establishment, is currently on the bad end of the press train after a now-viral video was posted onto social media. The supposed owner of the spot put a table of twerking diners on blast and went on a rant about how he doesn’t want such acts in his space, prompting Twitter to get cheeky with the responses. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Twitter user @ariellezsane_ set it all off when she shared a series of tweets in a thread that led to the video everyone is discussing at the moment. “Not True’s owner going off on customers and telling them to ‘gtf out’ and ‘he doesn’t need their money.’ I can’t,” @ariellezsane_ tweeted. She then posted the video as seen below. https://twitter.com/ariellezsane_/status/1333251573837934593 Twitter user @_tootieraww added her own video of the incident. https://twitter.com/_tootieraww/status/1333268876436664320 Sparking a debate of respectability politics and talk of music being played inside the place changing the twerk dynamic, Twitter has been ablaze with back and forths supporting all sides of the argument. We’ve got those reactions below. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Close