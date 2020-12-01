Hot Spot: Did Barack Obama Just Tell Us That Aliens Are Real!? [WATCH]

We’ve always wondered if aliens were real and Barack Obama spoke on it. Well…maybe he didn’t give us what we wanted to know but they say his face said it all. He says that he was briefed on aliens and he can’t speak too much on it. Tichina Arnold speaks out against the Grammys for not recognizing certain artists. She says that the artists are noticing they aren’t getting the proper recognition and Brat assumes that a boycott will be coming soon.
Grammys 2021 Nominations Announced, Beyoncé Leads, & Hip-Hop Represented Lovely
Grammys 2021 Nominations Announced, Beyoncé Leads, & Hip-Hop Represented Lovely
With “Brown Skin Girl” being nominated for Best Music Video, Blue Ivy becomes the youngest person to be nominated for a Grammy at 8 years old! pic.twitter.com/qqt1DceAuB— Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) November 24, 2020
So happy for @Royceda59 and @Alchemist on their Grammy rap album of the year noms! Seems like @RecordingAcad might be starting to get it right. pic.twitter.com/osRO36B6VU— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 24, 2020
three grammy nominations???? 🥺🥺😰😰😭😭💘💘💘💘💘we are so thankful to you all for listening to #ungodlyhour and receiving it with so much love 🤯🤯🤯🤯— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) November 24, 2020
huge congrats on your grammy nomination @BTS_twt!!! well deserved!! 🎉🎉🎉— Jonah • WHY DON’T WE (@JonahMarais) November 24, 2020
Gibbs and Alchemist being nominated for Grammy rap album of the year is an all time reminder of the power of preserving your creative integrity, refining and expanding a singular vision, refusing to compromise and always staying true. A rare highlight in a worthless year.— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) November 24, 2020
This years Best Rap Album nominations at the Grammy’s. They listened, much better list pic.twitter.com/bibPCbcMwZ— Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 24, 2020
LOL @ the Rap Grammy nominations.... the industry hates LIL baby.— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 24, 2020
Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist Grammy nominated for an independent rap album. Gahdamn— Baby Shad/Rashad (@BabyxShad) November 24, 2020
Grammy’s ain’t shit ever since Macklemore beat Kendrick, Jay and Drake for best rap album lmaoo https://t.co/zTpG8cWcy4— Itachi (@Sahveeyo) November 24, 2020
I am pleasantly surprised that the Grammy's chose traditional rap albums that fit the genre rather than mainstream shit, on the other hand d smoke and Jay electronica's albums aren't that good to be on here TBH.— manas (@1manasxo) November 24, 2020
ALFREDO MY FAV ALBUM THIS YEAR, but I'd be happy if nas wins too pic.twitter.com/i4oe6Q21Iz
Grammy's best rap album category looks like it was made from Shrek Know Raps— Ahmed🇸🇴/I'm trying to text her (@big_business_) November 24, 2020
I think the Grammy nominees for Best Rap are a huge indicator of mainstream cherry picking and keeping a watchful eye on the underground. Move Wise.— ACAB Sleep (@SleepSinatra) November 24, 2020
They got real niggas in the best rap Grammy noms pretty wild— ☁️HEAVENS TO MERGATROYD!!!☁️ (@STIK_FIGA) November 24, 2020
If Nas win a Grammy for Best Rap Album, I hope I won’t see a single complaint.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) November 24, 2020
Why? Throughout his nearly extremely long career (nearly 30 years) he received 14 nominations & 0 wins. He deserves to feel victorious if he finally wins.
The Grammys need to come out with a statement saying that The Weeknd didn’t submit any of his music to be nominated. If not, then we’ll 100% know that Abel was the biggest snub in Grammy Nominations’ history.— mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) November 24, 2020
You had the shot to win a Grammy but last time I checked it was pulled out Meghan's foot— BAM. RAP 🇵🇸 (@BAMBOOMRAP) November 24, 2020
Grammy Nominations:— Tonio ♕ (@DivineTonio) November 24, 2020
Beyoncé - 9
Megan Thee Stallion - 4
Chloe x Halle - 3
I’m so proud! My girls deserve it!!pic.twitter.com/u85iNIGFGk
Beyoncé is definitely the Grammy darling because “Black Parade” is trash.— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) November 24, 2020
Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, Chika and Megan Thee Stallion all got nominated at the Grammy’s the GIRLS ARE WINNING! pic.twitter.com/UVWH6pikg1— ᴀᴢᴇᴀʟɪᴀ ʙᴀɴᴋꜱ’ ᴛᴇᴛʜᴇʀᴇᴅ (@thotimus_primee) November 24, 2020
😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/GNWkQaxINH— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 24, 2020
