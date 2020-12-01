“Giving Tuesday” Ideas

There are plenty of organizations and ways to give back on Giving Tuesday and during the holiday season. Here are some ideas from our friends at WRAL.com

Donate money

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will double all donations made in the month of December, so just $10 can help provide 100 meals.

Urban Ministries of Wake County is matching donations up to $5,000 on Giving Tuesday. A donation of just $150 can feed four families for a week, provide four nights of shelter to a woman in need and provide one patient a visit to a clinic.

The SPCA of Wake County will double all donations up to $50,000 made online through Dec. 31 to help rescue more animals.

During the pandemic, thousands of our neighbors fell behind paying for their utilities, but Raleigh customers will have to start paying again by February. To help, Raleigh is offering a Project Share program that allows other citizens to help pay off the bills of strangers.

Give blood

Blood donors are always needed, but especially in colder months and during the coronavirus pandemic. Consider giving blood through The Blood Connection or the American Red Cross this month and throughout the year.

Appointments can be made online.

Make someone’s Christmas

Coats for the Children is WRAL’s major community campaign to support families in need. We ask our viewers to donate gently used, clean coats, hats and gloves to outfit children for winter. You can text COATS to 41444 to donate.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program is in full swing, and more families than ever need help this year. Donations of new clothes are being accepted through Dec. 11. Angel trees can be found at Triangle Town Center or Crabtree Valley Mall or, to make it easier, just adopt an angel online.

Visit the Toys for Tots website to shop, select and donate the perfect toy — all online. Locally-based Toys for Lil Troops is also accepting toy donations for children of low income and/or deployed troops.

