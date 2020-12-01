CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

DHHS Sends Relief For Heating Bills

Father paying bills with family behind him

Source: SelectStock / Getty

 

Thousands of North Carolinians may see some relief toward their heating bills show up today in their bank accounts.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program, a one-time payment made directly to those who qualify.

Seniors over the age of 60, people who are disabled and receiving state services, and families getting food and nutrition benefits who were enrolled in the program last year are all eligible to apply.

DHHS said those individuals who qualify for the program have already been notified about the upcoming automatic payment.

One-time payments can range from $300 to $500, depending on how you heat your home.

Click Here to apply.

Money is available until March 31, 2021 or until the funds run out.

Source: ABC11.com

DHHS Sends Relief For Heating Bills  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
15 items
Body-Ody Behavior: Funk Flex Shares Liposuction Video, Twitter…
 11 hours ago
12.01.20
Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari…
 12 hours ago
12.01.20
How Crystal Reneé Hayslett Made The Transition From…
 12 hours ago
12.01.20
These Stars Casually Slayed At The 2020 Soul…
 12 hours ago
12.01.20
10 items
Nate Robinson Faceplant Fade Slander Continues On Twitter…
 13 hours ago
12.01.20
Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
Giving Tuesday: Contrary To Popular Belief, Black Folks…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination…
 4 days ago
12.01.20
Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Sale Is Amazing
 4 days ago
11.27.20
20 items
Lori Harvey Spotted With Michael B. Jordan, Someone…
 5 days ago
11.27.20
10 Cozy Yet Stylish Lounge Wear Pieces You…
 5 days ago
11.27.20
Be Friends First: Erykah Badu Opens Up About…
 5 days ago
11.27.20
A No-Knock Raid Was Executed On A Black…
 6 days ago
11.25.20
#NeverForget: Will Beyoncé Take Home All 9 Grammys…
 6 days ago
11.25.20
Close