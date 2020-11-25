CLOSE
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Removed From Netflix At The Comedian’s Request

Dave Chapelle expressed recently in his opening for Saturday Night Live, about Chappelle’s Show streaming and being sold more than his Great-Grandfather. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian decided to speak to the executives and Netflix agreed to pull Chappelle’s Show from the service.

The show originally aired 2003-2006 on Comedy Central, where the deal with ViacomCBS left Chappelle in the unknown for any money to be made from the show.

Chappelle references his bad Viacom deal and his start of comedy in an 18-minute video HERE.

“People think I made a lot of money from Chappelle’s Show,” he said. “When I left that show I never got paid. They didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

Chappelle closed out by asking Viacom to work with him. “You’re going to pay me,” he said. “I am inviting you to come with me and work with me, and let’s fight against that terrible, terrible feeling that you made me feel. We can fight together and work this thing with Chappelle’s Show out. Or I can just take it.”

Close