CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

North Carolina Dogs And Cats Showing Symptoms Of COVID-19

Baby kitten loving on a dog

Source: petesphotography / Getty

Cat and dog owners have expressed major concern about their four-legged friend showing COVID-19 related symptoms.

According to The Charlotte Observer  Dr. Jennifer Jones Shults, the president of the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association and owner of Quartet Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital in Cary confirms that none of the cats and dogs have tested positive for COVID-19.

Only a total of 10 cats and dogs around the world tested positive for COVID-19. “The confirmed cases in cats and dogs were in Hong Kong and Europe”, Shults said.

ALSO READ: NC Teen Girl Charged With Murder Of 16 Year-Old Boy

ALSO READ: Mother Mourns The Death Of Her NC College Student

ALSO READ: Arrest made in 28-year North Carolina rape cold case

 

North Carolina Dogs And Cats Showing Symptoms Of COVID-19  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
BLM Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says Ice Cube Radio…
 7 hours ago
11.24.20
10 Beauty Affirmations I’m Carrying With Me Into…
 10 hours ago
11.24.20
Teamwork for preparation of healthy meal
{WATCH} Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Mini-Meatloaves With Roasted…
 10 hours ago
11.23.20
Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out By Struggle MAGA Actor…
 11 hours ago
11.24.20
15 items
Doja Cat Won Big At American Music Awards,…
 11 hours ago
11.24.20
North Carolina Dogs And Cats Showing Symptoms Of…
 11 hours ago
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…
 19 hours ago
11.23.20
Celebrity Hairstylist Tym Wallace Tells Us How To…
 1 day ago
11.23.20
Johns Hopkins: Coronavirus Now Leading Cause Of Death…
 1 day ago
11.23.20
Missy Elliott Surprises Bride With Dream Wedding Dress…
 1 day ago
11.23.20
Jeremih Transferred From ICU As COVID-19 Battle Improves
 1 day ago
11.23.20
R. Kelly’s Sex Trafficking Trial Is Set For…
 1 day ago
11.23.20
Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream…
 4 days ago
11.20.20
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Sebastian Aho Of The Carolina Hurricanes Ranks As…
 4 days ago
11.20.20
Close