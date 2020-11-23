CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Sex Trafficking Trial Is Set For April

Expect a heavy security presence too.

Robert Kelly will finally have the chance to legally clear his name. A judge has scheduled his trial for early 2021.

As spotted on Page Six the disgraced singer’s battle for freedom is set for April. On Thursday, November 19 a judge scheduled his sex trafficking and racketeering case to commence next year. According to the article jury selection will start April 7, by the order by District Judge Judge Ann Donnelly. This jury is set to be anonymous and partially sequestered. “The government has established that empaneling an anonymous and partially sequestered jury is warranted,” wrote Donnelly. She also noted that United States Marshals would escort the panel in and outside of the courthouse in order to minimize any contact with outside parties.

The move is said to be in response to the Pied Piper’s alleged negative influence on the jurors who served on his 2008 child pornography trial in Chicago. It is speculated that Kelly’s people threatened some of them and even offered money to individuals to change their vote. The proceedings resulted in an acquittal. So much so that three of his associates were arrested for bribing and intimating.

R. Kelly has maintained his innocent. The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer will remain jailed until trial.

