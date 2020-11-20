CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Beef

Nobody wins when the family feuds.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

One of Black Hollywood’s most infamous squabbles has been finally put to rest. Will Smith and Janet Hubert have put aside their problems.

This week the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. While the crew has enjoyed great relationships with each other almost three decades since the finale one original member wasn’t so lucky. After the second season the original Aunt Vivian mysteriously exited the show and was replaced by the second Vivian Banks, Daphne Maxwell Reid. While NBC did not issue any reasoning regarding her departure the show continued to blossom without her.

Over the years Hubert has expressed her frustration and called out Will on social media claiming he was partly the reason for her termination. Surprisingly she made an appearance on the reunion special and spoke to Will about what happened. During the sit down she revealed she was actually in an abusive relationship. “I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking because there were things that were going on that nobody knew about,” she explained. “The cast had no idea what was going on.” Will then admitted how now see how was complicit in her exit. “I can see how I made the set very difficult for Janet,” he said.

Hubert also touched on the rumors that she was labeled difficult to work with. “I lost everything. Reputation. Everything. Everything. And I understand you were able to move forward but you know those words calling a Black woman ‘difficult’ in Hollywood is the kiss of death,” she explained. “It’s the kiss of death and it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business.”

You can see a clip of the exchange below:

Photo:

Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Beef  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Sebastian Aho Of The Carolina Hurricanes Ranks As…
 3 hours ago
11.20.20
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricane’s New Practice Arena Is Now Open…
 3 hours ago
11.20.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 4 hours ago
11.19.20
Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
20 items
SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Jeezy Vs.…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Bobby Brown Jr.’s Final Tweets Reveal He Was…
 8 hours ago
11.20.20
Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The…
 8 hours ago
11.20.20
‘Sistas’ Star K.J. Smith Avoids The ‘Quarantine 15’…
 24 hours ago
11.19.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Rest In Power Bobby Brown Jr: Everything To…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Close