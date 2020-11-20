CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19 Vaccine? Watch This… [VIDEO]

Source: Press / preventCOVID.org

People tend to have trust issues when it comes to vaccines and the COVID-19 option is no different.

This week, Dr. Robert Fullilove from the Fred Hutchinson Research Center called in to chat with Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. How will it affect the Black community? What should you know before volunteering to take it? Dr. Fullilove, who specializes in health disparities and justice, provides a breakdown in the interview below.

For more information, visit PreventCOVID.org.

