America has spoken, Donald Trump was fired, and Spike Lee celebrated the momentous occasion in the most Brooklyn way possible.

Election day pretty much turned into election week thanks to the meticulous counting of those glorious mail-in ballots. Americans were on pins and needles as they waited for news outlets to finally call the election for Joe Biden, who was obviously winning in the states he needed.

The official call came on Saturday (Nov.7) when it was finally decided that Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes will be awarded to the former vice president, Joe Biden, making him President-Elect and Kamala Harris, the first woman of Black and South Asian descent to become vice president.

If you live in NYC, you more than likely heard the cheers, cowbells, and horns honking at the news of Donald Trump now becoming a lame-duck president after being denied a second term. Brooklyn native, and iconic movie director, Spike Lee decided to celebrate the moment with an impromptu block party thrown by his Forty Acres and a Mule production company in Fort Greene. Lee even popped a bottle of champagne in the middle of the street.

SPIKE LEE LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/EXkWrLKFeH — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) November 7, 2020

The Oscar-winning director led the crowd as they sang Ray Charles’s song “Hit the Road Jack.” The DJ even played Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “We Shall Overcome” speech.

Of course, Spike recognized that we are still in the middle of the pandemic and urged mask-wearing while they celebrated Trump’s reign of terror officially coming to an end. You can peep the celebration that was one of many that sprang up all over the country after America told Trump to kick rocks below.

—

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Spike Lee Celebrates America Firing Donald Trump With Brooklyn Block Party, Tells Everyone To Mask-Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: