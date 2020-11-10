CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

News You Can’t Use: Every Dude Done Did This…[WATCH]

Special K is always looking out for the women and giving them an insight into what goes on in a man’s world.  If you’ve ever wondered why you may have been waiting a little longer for your man, wondered what he does when you’re not around, or wondered if he’s still messing with his baby mama, listen to Special K drop some never heard before things.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Men Are In Their Feelings After Ayesha Curry Revealed She Feels Insecure Men Don’t Pay Her Attention

17 photos Launch gallery

Black Men Are In Their Feelings After Ayesha Curry Revealed She Feels Insecure Men Don’t Pay Her Attention

Continue reading Black Men Are In Their Feelings After Ayesha Curry Revealed She Feels Insecure Men Don’t Pay Her Attention

Black Men Are In Their Feelings After Ayesha Curry Revealed She Feels Insecure Men Don’t Pay Her Attention

[caption id="attachment_3027155" align="aligncenter" width="713"] Source: Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] Ayesha Curry set the Internet ablaze when she appeared on Jada Pinkett’s “Red Table Talk,” where she revealed her insecurities surrounding the lack of attention she gets from men outside her marriage. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “There are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she said. “I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'” After which, Jada agreed with Ayesha’s sentiments. “I don’t want it,” Ayesha added, “but it’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s looking.” https://www.facebook.com/redtabletalk/videos/621830118291335/ The rest of the women on the panel attempted to comfort Ayesha and assure her, she isn’t feeling the desire of men because she “isn’t looking.” Men are in their feelings over her comments, condemning her for making such statements on a public platform on top of being married. Here’s the thing, both men and women want to feel desired. Yet men, who’ve been conditioned by society that women should be pious and prudish, feel despite her husband being desired by thousands of women that Ayesha should be content by the love she receives from her husband. The Internet allows everyone to have an opinion. In Ayesha’s defense, she’s been with Steph Curry for over 10 years, has three kids and lived in the shadows of his mainstream NBA career. It seems understandable a woman whose been in a longterm relationship with a high-profile athlete would feel insecure especially when she deals with women throwing themselves at her man at every stop on the road. Just because a woman becomes a wife and a mother, doesn’t mean she does want to feel like a woman who is still attractive. And there’s nothing wrong with that as long as she does not act on it. The Internet is divided on Ayesha’s comments and like always, took to social media to cast judgement on the celebrity author and chef:

News You Can’t Use: Every Dude Done Did This…[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
Pastor John Gray Apologizes AGAIN To His Wife…
 9 hours ago
11.10.20
Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since…
 9 hours ago
11.10.20
Everything You Need To Know About Georgia Runoff…
 10 hours ago
11.10.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 11 hours ago
11.10.20
Bishop Harry Jackson, Black Conservative Pastor Who Advised…
 24 hours ago
11.09.20
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Cardi B Unboxes Her Reebok Mailer And It’s…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
10 items
Keke Palmer Appeared To Be Shaming EBT Cards,…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Using her contacts to her business advantage
New Rent and ﻿Utility Assistance Program For North…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
10 items
Future Former President Donald Trump Tries To Take…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
20 items
Makin’ Boss Moves Like Her Auntie: Meet Kamala…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Anderson Cooper Dunks Trump With “Obese Turtle” Jab…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker Were Boo Lovin’…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Close