Anderson Cooper Dunks Trump With “Obese Turtle” Jab During Broadcast

The CNN host took a jab at the defiant President Donald Trump, calling him an "obese turtle in the process.

Anderson Cooper

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Anderson Cooper represented the exasperation of several people across the nation awaiting a result to the presidential election. However, the CNN host took a jab at the defiant President Donald Trump, calling him an “obese turtle in the process.

The swipe happened during a Thursday night broadcast shortly after President Trump held a news conference from the White House briefing room, addressing the nation by suggesting voter fraud was afoot hence the delay of an announcement and full declaration of a new president-elect. Cooper apparently had enough of the former business mogul’s talk.

“That is the President of the United States,” Cooper said in response to the conference. “That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over.”

He added, “But he just hasn’t accepted it and it wants to take everybody down with him, including this country,.”

Watch the moment in the clip below.

Photo: WENN

Anderson Cooper Dunks Trump With “Obese Turtle” Jab During Broadcast  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

