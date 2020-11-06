My COVID-19 Quarantine Journey – Melissa Wade

CLOSE
It’s Melissa and My Quarantine is almost over!!! Today I went on IG live with my doctor to share some advice.
So fourteen days ago I took the COVID-19 test which came back positive.  Since then I have been on a healing journey with prayer and good healthy advice, I am doing great!!!

Thank you all so very much for your prayers!!!

So today I talked to my doctor DocSwiner about the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and what we need to do to stay healthy!!!

