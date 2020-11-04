CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Fulton County Absentee Ballots Won’t Be Counted Until Wednesday Due To Water Leak

Fulton County Officials Process Absentee Ballots In Atlanta's State Farm Arena

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

According to Fox5Atlanta, a water leak has delayed the counting of Absentee Ballots in Fulton County, GA. Officials say a pipe burst at State Farm Arena in Atlanta delayed the start of absentee vote counting on Tuesday morning, leaving tens of thousands of votes not counted as polls closed all over the state. Repairs of the leak were made within two hours, but left vote counters behind in their tabulations. As of 7pm 30,000 ballots had yet to be counted and might not be done until Wednesday at the earliest.

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Fulton County officials said in a statement, “Fulton County will continue to tabulate the remainder of absentee ballots over the next two days. Absentee ballot processing requires that each ballot is opened, signatures verified, and ballots scanned.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Fulton County Absentee Ballots Won’t Be Counted Until Wednesday Due To Water Leak  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
The Presidential Election Remains Undecided While Trump Prematurely…
 4 hours ago
11.04.20
Man Who Burned Down 3 Black Churches in…
 6 hours ago
11.04.20
Fulton County Absentee Ballots Won’t Be Counted Until…
 6 hours ago
11.04.20
5 Way To Relax After A Stressful Election…
 20 hours ago
11.03.20
Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
‘I Am On The Side Of Mob Rule’:…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
25 items
Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.02.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: ‘We Need Competent Leadership’…
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…
 3 days ago
11.01.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 days ago
10.31.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 4 days ago
10.31.20
11 items
11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t…
 5 days ago
10.30.20
Close