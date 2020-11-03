CLOSE
Here Is Angela Rye’s Message To You On Election Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The truth bringer and political analyst Angela Rye joins the show to discuss all things about today’s Election Day. Rye shares her prediction of the day and shares what people should expect after this election season.

If you’re interested in watching the election in real-time, she says that she will be covering the numbers with a seven-hour live stream with The Shade Room and BET today.

If you experience any polling problems please call 866-687-8683.

 

Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made several stops in and around the Cleveland, Ohio area alongside Marcia Fudge and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Saturday afternoon. Stops included the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to greet voters, Cuyahoga Community College, Zanzibar Soul Fusion, and Fetch & Co to meet local business owners Abbey Markiewitz and Julia Gramenz. With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing state of Ohio. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio right outside of Columbus on Saturday.

Here Is Angela Rye’s Message To You On Election Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

