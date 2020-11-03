Lil Wayne’s recent support for Donald Trump is turning out to be quite detrimental to his love life as well.

Lil Wayne got dragged by his last 4 remaining dreadlocks after he decided to drop on Twitter timelines that he met with Trump bigged him up on his work with “criminal reform” and his bootleg platinum plan. Tunechi has been mum since that debacle that no one had on their 2020 bingo card but generally agreed was right on-brand with a rapper who historically has caped for police officers becuase a cop saved his life.

Now, word on the internet is that not only has Wayne lost some fans, he also allegedly was given the boot by his insanely curvy boo, model Denise Bidot. Love B. Scott is reporting Bidot was not feeling Wayne’s support for Trump and kicked the rapper to the curb.

Per Love B. Scott:

According to one of her friends, Denise Bidot ended her relationship with Wayne because she can’t date a Trump supporter.

Her friend explains:

“She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.” Her friend continued: “[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.” The celebrity gossip site also states that Bidot confirmed the split during an Instagram Live session and has unfollowed the rapper on social media. She also deleted her Instagram account, not sure if that has anything to do with the news of her and Weezy’s breakup. Damn, it was all good a couple of weeks ago. View this post on Instagram #TSRBaeWatch: #LilWayne and his boo #DeniseBidot being all affectionate for the gram!! ❤️ A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 10, 2020 at 11:42am PDT — Photo: Jared Siskin / Getty

Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Because of Donald Trump Caping was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: