CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Because of Donald Trump Caping

Damn, it was all good a couple of weeks ago.

Lil Wayne Dumped By His Girlfriend Becuase of His Support For Donald Trump

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

Lil Wayne’s recent support for Donald Trump is turning out to be quite detrimental to his love life as well.

Lil Wayne got dragged by his last 4 remaining dreadlocks after he decided to drop on Twitter timelines that he met with Trump bigged him up on his work with “criminal reform” and his bootleg platinum plan. Tunechi has been mum since that debacle that no one had on their 2020 bingo card but generally agreed was right on-brand with a rapper who historically has caped for police officers becuase a cop saved his life.

Now, word on the internet is that not only has Wayne lost some fans, he also allegedly was given the boot by his insanely curvy boo, model Denise Bidot. Love B. Scott is reporting Bidot was not feeling Wayne’s support for Trump and kicked the rapper to the curb.

Per Love B. Scott:

According to one of her friends, Denise Bidot ended her relationship with Wayne because she can’t date a Trump supporter.

Her friend explains:

“She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

Her friend continued:

“[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”

The celebrity gossip site also states that Bidot confirmed the split during an Instagram Live session and has unfollowed the rapper on social media. She also deleted her Instagram account, not sure if that has anything to do with the news of her and Weezy’s breakup.

Damn, it was all good a couple of weeks ago.

Photo: Jared Siskin / Getty

Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Because of Donald Trump Caping  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
5 Way To Relax After A Stressful Election…
 4 hours ago
11.03.20
Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly…
 7 hours ago
11.03.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 11 hours ago
11.03.20
‘I Am On The Side Of Mob Rule’:…
 22 hours ago
11.02.20
25 items
Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.02.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: ‘We Need Competent Leadership’…
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…
 3 days ago
11.01.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 3 days ago
10.31.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 4 days ago
10.31.20
11 items
11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
3 items
2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes: Ciara Channels Cardi B…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Weezy WTF: Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump,…
 5 days ago
10.30.20
Close