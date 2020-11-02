CLOSE
Marc Morial Has Last Minute Voting Tips You Need For Election Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

National Urban League President Marc Morial joined us for The State of Black America conversation this morning and took time to highlight a few last minute voting tips before Election Day, also stressing reasons why we need to push all the way though until the polls are officially closed.

Make sure you are aware of when your polls close and any other deadline that may hinder your ability to vote!

