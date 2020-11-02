CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Reveal They Are Having A Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot back in October 2017 with a lavish, star-studded wedding. The ceremony was televised on BET and also doubled as a reunion of sorts between Gucci Mane and some of the day ones we hadn’t seen him around in forever.

Keyshia has been the definition of a “ride or die” for Gucci during the good times and the bad. In his autobiography, Gucci lists her as essentially the only one he could count on because even when she was upset, her love never faded. Ka’oir stuck by the “Lemonade” rapper’s side and helped him to get his life together all throughout his jail time. Gucci served time in jail from 2014 to 2016 on firearm charges.

SEE ALSO: Black Tony Says He’s Leaving The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [WATCH] 

Keyshia revealed in an interview with The Fader that she and her Hubby fell in love with one another back in 2010 when he asked her to be in his video. At the time, Gucci was in jail in Fulton County. He discovered Ka’oir when she was featured in XXL’s “Eye Candy Of The Year.”

“He called [his manager] Amina from jail, and he was like, “Who is Keyshia Ka’oir? I want to meet this girl.” He was like, “I’m getting out soon, I need her for my next video, you have to find her!”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The beauty and wellness entrepreneur continued:

“A day or two later, I got a call. Amina was like, “I work with Gucci, he wants you to —” and I’m like, “Whatever.” Because I don’t even want to be around rappers. But Gucci kept asking, and eventually, I agreed. When he got out of jail, they flew me to Atlanta right away to do the “911 Emergency. That’s the day we met. He was in love with me on sight.”

View this post on Instagram

We got a lil baby boy on the way @keyshiakaoir 🥶

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Yesterday, Gucci and Keyshia held their baby shower with their closest friends and family and decided to reveal some news during the event.

On Instagram, Keyshia treated her followers to a picture of her donning a gorgeous sheer dress that featured blue feathers. The entrepreneur completed her stunning look with a sparkling headband. “It’s a Boy,” so she wrote in the caption.

Gucci posted a sweet photo of the couple together echoing Keyshia’s excitement about their new bundle of joy. “We got a lil baby boy on the way,” La Flare wrote.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in August via Instagram and with the baby shower over, it’s only a few more months until we see baby Gucci make his first appearance.

View this post on Instagram

It’s a Boy💎 #LilGuwop

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

 

View this post on Instagram

So angelic🤍

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

SEE ALSO: 

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Announce Pregnancy

20 Times Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were The Epitome Of Black (Stylish) Love

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected

4 photos Launch gallery

Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected

Continue reading Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected

Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected

[caption id="attachment_3188199" align="aligncenter" width="749"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] When Gucci Mane and wifey Keyshia Ka’oir Davis announced they’re expecting a little bundle of joy, we knew we were in store for some fabulous maternity fashion. And Keyshia hasn’t disappointed us yet, giving us looks with her perfect little baby bump. https://www.instagram.com/p/CEHPJbCDqnV/   Since revealing the news with a sonogram, Mrs. Davis has taken to social media on several occasions to update us on her pregnancy journey in pictures. And sis looks goodt! As always, her face is beat, her skin is flawless, her hair is laid and skin blemish-free. We’re obsessing over her latest look, a rainbow colored two-piece that is in true Keyshia fashion. Keep scrolling for Keyshia’s sexy and stylish maternity photos.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Reveal They Are Having A Baby Boy [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
25 items
Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]
 9 hours ago
11.02.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: ‘We Need Competent Leadership’…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…
 2 days ago
11.01.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 2 days ago
10.31.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 2 days ago
10.31.20
11 items
11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
3 items
2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes: Ciara Channels Cardi B…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Weezy WTF: Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump,…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Break Up To Make Up?: Rumors Swirl After…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Freeway Reveals His Son Has Passed Away #RIP
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Close