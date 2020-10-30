CLOSE
Freeway Reveals His Son Has Passed Away #RIP

Our hearts go out to Freeway and his family

Freeway & Son Jihad

Source: @phillyfreeway / Instagram

The year 2020 continues to inflict pain and suffering on many people around the world and just like hundreds of thousands of his fellow Americans, Philadelphia’s Freeway is mourning the loss of a loved one Thursday.

In the wee hours of the morning, the “Roc The Mic” rapper took to Instagram to inform his hundreds of thousands of followers that his eldest son, Jihad, had passed away and though he didn’t reveal how he died, Freeway’s heartfelt post was all we needed to feel his pain.

“God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.”

Jihad was an up and coming rapper who went by the moniker, SnowHadd. Though Freeway didn’t reveal his cause of death, rumors have been spreading that Jihad was shot and succumbed to his wounds.

News of the death of Freeway’s son comes right after fellow State Property member, Oschino, revealed his son too had passed away in a tragic car accident.

Prayers up to the families of both Freeway and Oschino.

Freeway Reveals His Son Has Passed Away #RIP  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

