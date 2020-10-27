Sitting in for Eva, we have Maria More giving the trending stories for the front page news. Philly is currently in an uproar after police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. after his mother begged them not to shoot. Protests are happening in the city and the Department of Homeland Security is also preparing for civil unrest to follow after the election.

Coronavirus cases are still on the rise and Amy Coney Barrett was sworn into the Supreme Court last night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Protests Start In Philadelphia After Police Shooting [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com