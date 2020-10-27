CLOSE
We All Have Questions About The Menu At Drake’s Birthday Dinner

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2015

Source: Julian Finney / Getty

Drake turned 34 and now we must all be traumatized by his questionable birthday menu.

All of it wasn’t awful. There was stuff you’d expect like calamari, sushi, Caesar salad, steak, shrimp and chicken. But then there was the macaroni and cheese!!

According to screenshots on social media, the macaroni and cheese contained sundried tomatoes, capers, parsley AND RAISINS!!!

 

US-VOTE-DEBATE

5 Times Kamala Harris Showed Us The Power Of A Black Suit

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Kamala Harris Showed Us The Power Of A Black Suit

Continue reading 5 Times Kamala Harris Showed Us The Power Of A Black Suit

5 Times Kamala Harris Showed Us The Power Of A Black Suit

[caption id="attachment_3222762" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] This year has been a monumental one for us all. We've experienced a global pandemic, witnessed the crumbling of our White House and Judicial system, all while attempting to remain optimistic about the current state of our world. The upcoming election will determine if the United States will receive the positive change it so desperately needs. MUST READ: What Kamala Harris’ Pearls Truly Mean From One Alpha Kappa Alpha Soror’s Perspective Among the change makers is Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee for the 2020 election. The world was semi-welcoming to President Barak Obama, but are they ready to experience the very first Black female Vice President? One things for sure, Kamala Harris is a strong example of what it means to stand in your power. Often met with the criticism of being a Black woman with an attitude, she is using that as fuel to trailblazer her way through the elections. So far, her signature accessory has been a simple, yet bold black suit. During some of the most important events of the year, Kamala Harris opted for black power suits and pearls. The significance of a black suit is important, especially during this election period. The color itself represents authority and power. It is known for it's timeless appeal and statement-making reputation. Every time Kamala Harris steps out in a black suit and white pearls, she is standing in strength and grace. In honor of our future Vice President's 56th birthday, we're counting down 5 times she showed us the power of a black suit.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Close