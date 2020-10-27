We All Have Questions About The Menu At Drake’s Birthday Dinner

Drake turned 34 and now we must all be traumatized by his questionable birthday menu.
All of it wasn’t awful. There was stuff you’d expect like calamari, sushi, Caesar salad, steak, shrimp and chicken. But then there was the macaroni and cheese!!
According to screenshots on social media, the macaroni and cheese contained sundried tomatoes, capers, parsley AND RAISINS!!!
