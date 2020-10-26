CLOSE
50 Cent: “F*ck Donald Trump”

Make up your mind, Fif.

Chalk this up to when trolling goes wrong? After saying he just might vote for the current resident of the White House, 50 Cent has changed his tune to, “F*ck Donald Trump.”

The Queens rapper posted the video of his alleged ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler telling Jimmy Fallon she was willing to pay those extra taxes that he claimed would make him go to the Dark Side and vote for Trump.

“So he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes because he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,” said Handler.

But his caption made it clear he isn’t really trying to endorse Cheeto. “👀a what, 😳another spin 💫F*ck Donald Trump, i never liked him. 🤨for all i know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history.LOL,” he wrote.

Handler gets the side eye for that I had to remind him he’s a Black person quip. Relax.

But the damage 50 Cent may have done was only confirmed when Trump retweeted a New York Post cover about his quasi-support.

Enough with the hustling backwards 50 Cent, you can afford to pay those taxes. And truth be told, their not as high as that suspect graph he shared would have you believe.

50 Cent: “F*ck Donald Trump”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

