Rick Ross Drops A Milli For 87 Acres of Land Outside Atlanta

The Bawse has disposable cash to spend on things like this...

Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz Part 2

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Between his music career, chicken wing stop and other business hustles (that is public knowledge), Rick Ross has definitely paid the cost to be The Bawse so of course the “Hustlin’” rapper just treated himself to much more than 40 acres and a mule. More than double that in fact.

According to TMZ, Ricky Rozay is now the proud owner of 87 acres of land in his Fayetteville, GA where he can turn his “Promise Land” into a mini Vegas complete with Wing Stops and strip clubs galore. Ross posted a picture of his purchase on his IG page with a caption that read “Promise Land just got BIGGER.”

Promise Land just got BIGGER.

Well, that’s one way to get over the pain of watching his Miami Heat lose their bid at an NBA championship last week.

The land is located 20 miles outside of The A and is occupied by two houses that can be renovated into whatever the Bawse feels is necessary to make the most of his $1 million dollar investment. Whether or not he uses the land for personal space or public enjoyment remains to be seen but regardless of what he does we know it’ll be something that brings a hand rub and a smile to Ross’ grizzly beard.

Rick Ross Drops A Milli For 87 Acres of Land Outside Atlanta  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

