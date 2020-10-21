CLOSE
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: No Thanksgiving Dinner At Church This Year [WATCH]

It’s been a while and your favorite Grandma is back with a load of church announcements! There is a lot of catching up to so listen to all the announcements. Just a heads up, Thanksgiving at the church is canceled due to coronavirus.

We are also mourning a church member who we lost due to a bunch of things like diabetes, high blood pressure, and more.  

Pumpkin spice is one of those things you either love or hate. If you're like me, and you stan the return of the fall season for it, then this article is definitely for you. Pumpkin spice is generally made up of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice, and used to enhance the flavor of pumpkin-based recipes. Sources say pumpkin was a common ingredient in Native American recipes, but the spice dates back to a British recipe in the 1600s, and McCormick made it mainstream when they turned it into a seasoning for sale in the 1950s. Exploring all things warm, fuzzy, and pumpkin-spicy, here's a look at 7 pumpkin-inspired items you probably didn't know you needed. Let us know what your favorite pumpkin-inspired items are in the comments below!

Close