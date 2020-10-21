CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chef Bourdeaux’s Lasagna Cupcake Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chef Bourdeaux is back with more quarantine cooking meals. He’s taking a creative twist on something original. The Chef created lasagna cupcakes out of wonton wraps instead of lasagna noodles.  This is the perfect dinner when you want to share a meal to serve to a group.  Everyone can have their own and it doesn’t cause for many hands to be in the pot.

See the interesting recipe below!

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry

11 photos Launch gallery

Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry

Continue reading Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry

Food Porn: 11 Shrimp Recipes That’ll Leave You Drooling & Hangry

Did you know Americans eat more shrimp than any other seafood? Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). According to NationalDayCalendar.com: The word “prawn” is used loosely to describe any large shrimp, sometimes known as “jumbo shrimp.”  Some countries use the word “prawn” exclusively for all shrimp. Preparing the shrimp for consumption usually involves the removal of the head, shell, tail and “sand vein.” There are many ways to cook shrimp. Standard methods of preparation include baking, boiling, broiling, sauteing, frying and grilling. Cooking time is delicate for shrimp, and they are at their best when not overcooked. In addition, shrimp is low in calories and high in omega-3. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] As we celebrate National Shrimp Day today (May 10), here's 11 recipes that'll leave you drooling and hangry below! SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley's Cornbread Dressing With Shrimp & Oysters Recipe SEE ALSO: How To Make Gumbo & Where The Recipe Originated

Chef Bourdeaux’s Lasagna Cupcake Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Harris Stowe…
 4 hours ago
10.21.20
Chef Bourdeaux’s Lasagna Cupcake Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
 4 hours ago
10.21.20
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: No Thanksgiving Dinner…
 5 hours ago
10.21.20
7 items
Pumpkin, Spice & Everything Nice: 7 Pumpkin-Inspired Items…
 6 hours ago
10.21.20
Using her contacts to her business advantage
New Rent and ﻿Utility Assistance Program For North…
 7 hours ago
10.21.20
11 items
How A New York Photographer Is Helping ‘Lift…
 8 hours ago
10.21.20
#EndSARS Peaceful Nigerian Protestors Say Officials Opened Fire…
 8 hours ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 9 hours ago
10.21.20
Naomi Campbell Examines Racism Via ‘Vouge’ Cover Story
 9 hours ago
10.21.20
Licensed To Ill: Beastie Boys Grants Biden Campaign…
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
Modeling Helped Sandy Tejada Escape Her Childhood Tragedy
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
Teyana Taylor “Lose Each Other,” Ella Mai “Not…
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
10 items
Shea Butter Baby, For Real: Ari Lennox’s Bathroom…
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
Even Miami’s Uber Popular Club LIV Is Facing…
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
Close