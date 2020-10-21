“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Financial Planning In A Pandemic

Local
| 10.21.20
Dismiss
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

It’s “financial planning month” listen as we talked with Financial Coach Dr. Regina Williams Rehkamp about the “every dollar assignment, ”  the benefits of a budget,  making financial goals and more….

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

During this show Dr. Regina offered a free ebook to help you get started….    Here is the link to download the ebook .

It will also make it available on my facebook page @DrReginaWilliams-Rehkamp

 

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Financial Planning In A Pandemic  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Harris Stowe…
 4 hours ago
10.21.20
Chef Bourdeaux’s Lasagna Cupcake Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
 4 hours ago
10.21.20
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: No Thanksgiving Dinner…
 5 hours ago
10.21.20
7 items
Pumpkin, Spice & Everything Nice: 7 Pumpkin-Inspired Items…
 6 hours ago
10.21.20
Using her contacts to her business advantage
New Rent and ﻿Utility Assistance Program For North…
 7 hours ago
10.21.20
11 items
How A New York Photographer Is Helping ‘Lift…
 8 hours ago
10.21.20
#EndSARS Peaceful Nigerian Protestors Say Officials Opened Fire…
 8 hours ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 9 hours ago
10.21.20
Naomi Campbell Examines Racism Via ‘Vouge’ Cover Story
 9 hours ago
10.21.20
Licensed To Ill: Beastie Boys Grants Biden Campaign…
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
Modeling Helped Sandy Tejada Escape Her Childhood Tragedy
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
Teyana Taylor “Lose Each Other,” Ella Mai “Not…
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
10 items
Shea Butter Baby, For Real: Ari Lennox’s Bathroom…
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
Even Miami’s Uber Popular Club LIV Is Facing…
 10 hours ago
10.21.20
Close