It’s “financial planning month” listen as we talked with Financial Coach Dr. Regina Williams Rehkamp about the “every dollar assignment, ” the benefits of a budget, making financial goals and more….

During this show Dr. Regina offered a free ebook to help you get started…. Here is the link to download the ebook .

It will also make it available on my facebook page @DrReginaWilliams-Rehkamp

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Financial Planning In A Pandemic was originally published on thelightnc.com

