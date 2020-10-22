CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ice Cube Brushes Off Eric Trump’s MAGA Praise With A Familiar Phrase

"N*gga Please" was the veteran rapper's retort to a doctored photo of Cube and 50 Cent wearing President Donald Trump memorabilia.

Ice Cube Portrait Shoot

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

President Donald Trump and his legion of supporters have attached themselves to anything briefly approaching alignment with the presidential campaign, but it appears it backfired recently. After heaping heavy praise upon Ice Cube and 50 Cent while using a doctored photo, Eric Trump was slammed with a familiar phrase from the West Coast rapper.

The photo in question featured Ice Cube and 50 Cent donning Trump memorabilia but the real photo was from a tweet the rapper posted over the summer with Cube wishing Fif a happy birthday. As seen in the original photo, the men were not wearing MAGA hats or anything close to displaying anything to do with the Trump administration but Eric Trump saw an opportunity and seized it.

However, after the photo was swiftly debunked, Ice Cube replied to Eric Trump’s tweet with “N*gga Please,” which apparently prompted the president’s son to delete the message altogether. It’s starting off as a tough week for the Trump campaign after reports the president vacated his 60 Minutes interview prematurely although that side did get a boost from a 50 Cent endorsement which some belief is just another joke from Queens mogul.

Photo: Getty

Ice Cube Brushes Off Eric Trump’s MAGA Praise With A Familiar Phrase  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ice Cube Brushes Off Eric Trump’s MAGA Praise…
 3 hours ago
10.22.20
7 items
Fans Lusts Over Tyler Perry After He Posted…
 3 hours ago
10.22.20
10 items
President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig…
 3 hours ago
10.22.20
10 items
#EndSARS: Beyoncé, Rihanna, & More Show Support For…
 3 hours ago
10.22.20
Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters…
 4 hours ago
10.22.20
Letitia Wright Says She’s Not Thinking About Filming…
 4 hours ago
10.22.20
Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Fix Her Lips To Say…
 4 hours ago
10.22.20
Man Threatening To Kill Joe Biden And Kamala…
 4 hours ago
10.22.20
Bill Cosby Sparks Chatter After Grinning Prison Photo…
 4 hours ago
10.22.20
Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Harris Stowe…
 21 hours ago
10.21.20
Chef Bourdeaux’s Lasagna Cupcake Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
 22 hours ago
10.21.20
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: No Thanksgiving Dinner…
 23 hours ago
10.21.20
7 items
Pumpkin, Spice & Everything Nice: 7 Pumpkin-Inspired Items…
 24 hours ago
10.21.20
Using her contacts to her business advantage
New Rent and ﻿Utility Assistance Program For North…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Close