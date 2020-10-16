CLOSE
DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Questions Why Trump Only Meets with Black Entertainers [VIDEO]

 

In this edition of the GED section, D.L. Hughley calls out Donald Trump for always calling on Black entertainers like Ice Cube for advisement on policy development and legislation.

He remarked, “Out of all these meetings he’s [Trump] has had with Black people, why are they always actors, comedians, rappers, and athletes?”

Text DLH to 37890 to join the DL Hughley Show mobile club for the top headlines impacting you. (Terms and conditions)

Adding, “Do you know why Trump picks the Black people he picks? Because they are all entertainers and that’s what he thinks this is. ‘All I have to do is show n****** a shiny thing and they’ll be distracted.’”

Check it out above to hear more on this!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM

Sign up for our newsletter:

HEAD TO THE DLHUGHLEYSHOW.COM

D.L. Hughley Questions Why Trump Only Meets with Black Entertainers [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
10 items
Sean “Diddy” Combs Launches Political Party With Aims…
 1 hour ago
10.16.20
Joe Biden Beats Comrade Donald Trump In Early…
 3 hours ago
10.16.20
7 items
7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop…
 3 hours ago
10.16.20
Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign
Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now…
 8 hours ago
10.16.20
Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy:…
 8 hours ago
10.16.20
D.L. Hughley Questions Why Trump Only Meets with…
 8 hours ago
10.16.20
The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters…
 1 day ago
10.16.20
Dr. Jason Johnson Addresses Early Voter Suppression &…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Gary’s Tea: Gary Reacts To Cardi B. Taking…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Trey Songz Gives COVID Update, Talks ‘Back Home,’…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Radio One Indy Voter Registration Drive
Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting…Including…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has A Voting Message…
 2 days ago
10.14.20
Michael B. Jordan Posted A Thirst Trap Photo…
 2 days ago
10.14.20
Close