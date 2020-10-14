CLOSE
Raleigh Durham No Longer On Top Of Best Places To Live

Aerial View of the University North Carolina Campus

According to a new report the Triangle missed being on the top 10 for Best Places to Live according to the 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report.

The Triangle placed at No. 11 and also ranked No. 24 for fastest-growing cities and No. 28 for best place to retire.

Charlotte ranked No. 6 while Boulder, Colorado, followed by Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas made the top 3.

Read more at WRALtechwire.com

 

Raleigh Durham No Longer On Top Of Best Places To Live  was originally published on thelightnc.com

