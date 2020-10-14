Look For A “Family Matters” Reunion In The Movie “Christmas In Carolina”

Family Matters brother and sister Laura and Eddie Winslow will be playing as husband and wife on the new movie Christmas in Carolina.
After losing her parents in a car accident, Elle (Joslyn Y. Hall), a career-driven investment banker has given up on love and Christmas until she meets Wesley (David L. Rowell), a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm. Impetuously, Wesley invites Elle home for Christmas in South Carolina, with his parents (Williams and McCrary). With hesitation, Elle accepts and is given a much bigger present than she could ever have imagined!
It will premiere on Roku devices on Nov. 1, accompanied by a release on video-on-demand and digital release platforms, according to Shadow & Act.
