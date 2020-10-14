Look For A “Family Matters” Reunion In The Movie “Christmas In Carolina”

Family Matters brother and sister Laura and Eddie Winslow will be playing as husband and wife on the new movie Christmas in Carolina.

After losing her parents in a car accident, Elle (Joslyn Y. Hall), a career-driven investment banker has given up on love and Christmas until she meets Wesley (David L. Rowell), a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm. Impetuously, Wesley invites Elle home for Christmas in South Carolina, with his parents (Williams and McCrary). With hesitation, Elle accepts and is given a much bigger present than she could ever have imagined!

It will premiere on Roku devices on Nov. 1, accompanied by a release on video-on-demand and digital release platforms, according to Shadow & Act.

5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin 1. Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Nina Source:UOMA Beauty 1 of 5 2. IMAN Cosmetics Luxury Moisturizing Lipstick in Paprika Source:Iman Cosmetics 2 of 5 3. B.Simone Beauty Matte Lipstick In Visionary Source:B.Simone Beauty 3 of 5 4. Pat Mcgrath OBSESSIVE OPULENCE: MATTETRANCE™ LIPSTICK Source:patmcgrath.com 4 of 5 5. Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Source:Courtesy of Fenty Beauty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin 5 Fall Lipsticks That Will Complement Your Melanin If you're a lipstick lover like we think you are, the welcoming cool weather means it's time to load up your beauty arsenal with shades that make sense for the season. Fall is all about darker tones, which means that cranberry lipstick is officially a go. While Black women can effortlessly pull off any shade, there are various hues that will better highlight your melanin. So, if you're trying to get your collection in order for the fall, it's only right that you get all the tea on the best lippies from us. Prepare to step your game all the way up with the best fall lipstick shades to complement your melanin. Whether you love a dark berry shade or like to switch things up with an orange rust offering, we're giving you all the tea on the seven best lipsticks for brown girls. Grab your credit and a note pad and get ready to cruise the virtual racks.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark