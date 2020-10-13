CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Writes Op-ed “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” For The New York Times [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion Pens Op-ed “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” for the New York Times hours before Tory Lanez court appearance.

This morning, Megan Thee Stallion released her first opinion piece in the New York Times on the topic of protecting Black women at all costs.

In the piece, Megan highlighted how Black women have gone from not being able to vote in this country to now being the key for the Democratic party’s victory on November 3rd–All while being the most “disrespected and disregarded” group in the world. This speaks to a larger problem that Black women are always forced with the task of coming in and fixing the problems of the world, while the world continuously fails to look out for them in times of need.

Megan has been in the news lately after a traumatic experience in which she was shot in Los Angeles by someone she describes as a friend. To clear up any confusion Meg was quick to shut down rumors that she was dating Tory Lanez (Who’s name she omitted ) during the time of her incident: 

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” Megan wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

Megan also wrote about her hopes for the election and that she stands with Kamala Harris who is currently championing change as the first Black female to ever run for VP:

“…Kamala Harris’s candidacy for vice president will usher in an era where Black women in 2020 are no longer making history for achieving things that should have been accomplished decades ago,” penned Thee Stallion.

Megan has been at the center of headlines recently regarding her powerful performance during SNL where she slammed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his ruling of the Breonna Taylor case. She shared her thoughts regarding the media attention the performance received and pointed to Congressman John Lewis and his “Good Trouble” mentality as inspiration.

We could break down the entire thing, but it’s best you read Megan’s words in the way she intended them to be presented by clicking here.

 

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

The famous words from Malcolm X, “the most disrespected person in America is the black woman" unfortunately is still relevant today and we've seen it loud and clear with rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. [embed]https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1284236881971085313[/embed] CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Her quick rise to fame easily captured millennials with her authenticity of being the everyday girl.  She goes to school, she likes to have fun with friends, and she's all about good vibes. Recently, the tragic incident with Toronto rapper Tory Lanez has unfortunately had a huge effect on the 25-year-old.  Megan shared that she was shot in both feet and on top of dealing with the loss of her mother and grandmother, social media has not given her the grace to heal. Jokes and memes scattered through timelines, making light of the shooting. 50 Cent plastered memes on social media and then later apologized saying he didn't know it was serious.  Rapper Cam'ron is also under fire for suggesting that The Hot Girl is a transgender which he feels explains the reasoning for the shots. The jokes didn't stop with the men, even women joined in on the disrespect.  Chrissy Teigen did a post and delete saying, “I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on." Instagram comedian, Jess Hilarious thought it was very comical to create an entire skit of the situation a day after Megan tearfully shared her story to Instagram live. Even former acquaintance Draya Michelle condoned the violence saying "I want you to like me so much that if I’m trynna get out the car and you’re like “no, get your f**** ass in the car,” and I’m like “no n****” and you’re like “BOAW BOAW.” I like n****s.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). After days of silence, the Houston native spoke on how she felt when seeing people joking about her traumatic experience. Even though Meg is the victim she had to make it clear that she didn't "do anything" and that she didn't deserve to be shot. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDKFP3QH9Nm/?utm_source=ig_embed Social media has normalized Black women's pain and made it okay to put a bandaid on our feelings.  They call us strong and give out high fives for surviving the worse of the worst versus allowing us to feel and really be the victim. There has to be more moments of empathy and compassion for black women and especially for Meg during this time. Here are 13 moments that remind us that Megan is a light and should be handled with care whether she's being classy, bougie, or ratchet! #ProtectBlackWomen. RELATED NEWS: Streets Is Done: ‘Who Shot Meg’ Trends On Twitter After Fans Vow To Solve Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence On Instagram Live Megan Thee Stallion Says The Tory Lanez Shooting Memes Ain’t Funny, Traumatized HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Megan Thee Stallion Writes Op-ed “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” For The New York Times [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

