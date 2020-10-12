CLOSE
Cardi B Shows Off Sneaker Collaboration With Reebok

The rapper announced her new collection with Reebok and showed off her limited-edition sneaker which has already sold out in a soft-launch for fans.

Cardi B X Reebok

Source: Reebok / Reebok

During Cardi B’s birthday celebration weekend, the rapper and actress took to Instagram to announce the launch of her new collection with Reebok.

Cardi has worked closely with the brand over the years, but this is the first time they’ve collaborated on a product. Last summer, she showed off her acting chops in a Reebok commercial that showed her signature fingernails growing at a supernatural rate. Since then, the two have partnered on a few projects. Looks like it was in the cards for both brands to join forces to bring us this fall’s most coveted footwear.

Cardi b x Reebok

Source: Reebok / Reebok

In an Instagram post, Cardi wrote, “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!! As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com. #ReebokxCardiB

According to the Reebok website, the limited pairs of sneakers have already sold out. Fans will be able to purchase their Reebok x Cardi B kicks as soon as November 13th. Now I’m not a huge sneaker fan, but these bad boys are kind of dope. The signature Club C shoes fuse streetwear with high-fashion.

The women’s sneakers retail for $100 and the children’s sneakers retail for $50. The moderately priced sneakers come just in time for the holiday season. I can definitely see myself wearing these.

What do you think? Are you going to support the Reebok x Cardi B collection?

Cardi B Shows Off Sneaker Collaboration With Reebok  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

