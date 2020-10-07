Gary’s Tea: Tamar Braxton Speaks Out About Her Break Up With David Adefeso [WATCH]

Tamar Braxton finally speaks out about how she’s feeling about her ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso. She says she’s ready to put all of the pain and emotions into her music, and we’re here for it.

In other news, Michael Strahan’s wife, Jean Muggli is coming after his pockets. She claims he owes money in back child support for their child’s horse riding lessons. She wants Michael to pay up thousands of dollars.

