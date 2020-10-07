“Working Mom Wednesday’s” We Recognize Breast Cancer Awareness

Local
| 10.07.20
Dismiss
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Today’s show we recognized National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with clinical education consultant E.D. Reese of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

More on R.N. E.D. Reese….

E.D. “Reese” is originally from Kinston, NC. After high school she attended and graduated from NCCU with a BS in Nursing. Also graduated from Pfeiffer University with a Master’s degree in Leadership.

She has many years in the health care industry with a successful record of diversified experience in the field of nursing including but not limited to: Research, Occupational Health Nurse, Head Nurse, Coronary Critical Intensive Care; Disability Case Manager-Nortel Networks and Team Lead-BCNC. Currently she works at BCNC as a Clinical Education Consultant for the Federal Employee Program. She is active in various community outreach programs. She is a member of Union Baptist Church located in Durham, NC. She is a member of the Durham Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Education:

North Carolina Central University, Durham, North Carolina

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Pfeiffer University, Charlotte North Carolina

Masters of Science in Leadership

Professional Certification:

CCM-Certified Case Manager

Professional Membership:

Case Management Society of America

Academy of Certified Case Managers

Professional Affiliations:

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.

 

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” We Recognize Breast Cancer Awareness  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
US-VOTE-DEBATE-VP
How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike…
 7 mins ago
10.07.20
5 itemsClose up of Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon
Famous Black Breast Cancer Survivors
 5 hours ago
10.07.20
Congrats! Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant On The…
 7 hours ago
10.07.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 8 hours ago
10.07.20
Don Benjamin Talks New Book, His VERY Public…
 8 hours ago
10.07.20
Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Speaks About The…
 9 hours ago
10.07.20
Front Page News: Hurricane Delta Coming Towards Florida…
 1 day ago
10.06.20
Texas Officer Facing Murder Charges After Shooting Unarmed…
 1 day ago
10.06.20
Trey Songz Announces He Tested Positive For COVID-19
 1 day ago
10.06.20
Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley Explains The Inspiration Behind…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Here’s What We Know So Far About The…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Candiace Dillard Spills On RHOP Fight, Breaks Down…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Ashley Everett’s Teams Up With Barefoot To Create…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
7 items
7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Close