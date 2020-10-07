CLOSE
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter, Passes Away At 80

Houston native Johnny Nash, best known for the 1972 hit single “I Can See Clearly Now,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, has passed away according to his son. He was 80.

Nash died at his home and had been in declining health.

The single, a reggae-tinged joy, made him internationally famous, particularly in Jamaica. He sold over one million copies of the single and later, he became one of the first non-Jamacian singers to record reggae music on the island.

“He was a wonderful father and family man,” his son, John Nash III said. “He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community. Family was his everything.”

Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter, Passes Away At 80  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

