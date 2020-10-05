CLOSE
Alicia Keys Shares The Vibes She Needed To Create Latest Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Her self-titled seventh album just released and Alicia Keys shared her inspiration for her latest project. After postponing it due to quarantine, the singer shared what her creativity flowing.

In addition to her creativity process, she explains why she decided to collaborate with new artists like Snoah Aalgera and Tierra Whack, what her quarantine life is like, and more!

Check out the interview and her new album, Alicia.

